Next.js Blog Integration
Publish Outrank articles on your own Next.js site with cached static rendering
How Next.js Blog Integration Works
The Next.js Blog integration gives your own Next.js site a private API key for reading published Outrank articles server-side. Install the
outrank-next-js-blog package, copy the starter
app/blog folder into your App Router project, and the starter renders cached article lists, article pages, tag pages, and a blog sitemap.
OUTRANK_BLOG_API_KEY server-side only. Do not expose it with a
NEXT_PUBLIC_ prefix.
Prerequisites
- Node.js installed locally
- A deployed or local Next.js App Router project
- A Next.js Blog API key from your Outrank integration settings
Setup Instructions
Step 1: Create Integration & Copy API Key
- Go to Integrations in your Outrank dashboard
- Select Next.js Blog
- Create the integration
- Copy the API key from the success modal
Step 2: Install the API Client
The starter uses the
outrank-next-js-blog package to read articles from your integration.
npm install outrank-next-js-blog
Step 3: Copy the Blog Folder
Copy the entire starter
app/blog folder into your Next.js App Router project. It includes the blog routes, article template, tag pages, sitemap, local components, types, constants, formatting helpers, pagination, and article content styles.
Step 4: Configure Environment Variables
Create a
.env.local file and add this single server-side environment variable.
OUTRANK_BLOG_API_KEY=your_api_key
Step 5: Run the Blog
npm install
npm run dev
Open
/blog on your site to view your published Outrank articles.
Routes Included
/blog- paginated article listing
/blog/[slug]- server-rendered article page with metadata
/blog/tag/[slug]- tag-filtered article listing
/blog/sitemap.xml- dynamic blog sitemap
Editing the Blog Design
The starter keeps all blog screens and support files under
app/blog. You can customize the list page, article template, tag page, typography, local components, and content styles without changing the Outrank npm client.
Cache & Update Timing
The starter uses Next.js caching for article lists, article pages, tag pages, and the blog sitemap. In production, cached blog data revalidates once per day. In development, the cache revalidates almost immediately so local testing stays fast.
- Published article responses from Outrank are cached for up to 24 hours for fast server-side reads
- Publishing through Outrank clears the Outrank API cache immediately
- Your Next.js site still uses its own daily cache, so visible site updates can take up to one day
- Redeploy the site or add your own on-demand revalidation if you need updates to appear sooner
What Gets Synced
- Title and slug
- Meta description
- Article HTML and Markdown
- Featured image URL
- Tags and reading time
- Created and updated timestamps
Sitemap Configuration for SEO
The starter includes a dedicated
/blog/sitemap.xml. Submit this sitemap in Google Search Console, or merge it into your existing sitemap if your main website already generates one.
- Open Google Search Console
- Select Sitemaps from the menu
- Enter
blog/sitemap.xml
- Submit the sitemap
AI Coding Agent Notes
If you ask an AI coding tool to add this to an existing Next.js site, tell it to keep all Outrank API calls inside Server Components, route handlers, or server utilities. The API key should only be read from
OUTRANK_BLOG_API_KEY.
- Use
BlogClientfrom the
outrank-next-js-blogpackage
- Render article HTML with
dangerouslySetInnerHTML
- Use static or ISR rendering by default for cached article content
- Use
revalidateonly if you want cached incremental regeneration
- Do not add the API key to client components or browser-visible JavaScript