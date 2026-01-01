How Next.js Blog Integration Works The Next.js Blog integration gives your own Next.js site a private API key for reading published Outrank articles server-side. Install the outrank-next-js-blog package, copy the starter app/blog folder into your App Router project, and the starter renders cached article lists, article pages, tag pages, and a blog sitemap. Keep OUTRANK_BLOG_API_KEY server-side only. Do not expose it with a NEXT_PUBLIC_ prefix.

Prerequisites Node.js installed locally

A deployed or local Next.js App Router project

A Next.js Blog API key from your Outrank integration settings

Setup Instructions Step 1: Create Integration & Copy API Key Go to Integrations in your Outrank dashboard Select Next.js Blog Create the integration Copy the API key from the success modal Step 2: Install the API Client The starter uses the outrank-next-js-blog package to read articles from your integration. npm install outrank-next-js-blog Step 3: Copy the Blog Folder Copy the entire starter app/blog folder into your Next.js App Router project. It includes the blog routes, article template, tag pages, sitemap, local components, types, constants, formatting helpers, pagination, and article content styles. View starter repository Step 4: Configure Environment Variables Create a .env.local file and add this single server-side environment variable. OUTRANK_BLOG_API_KEY=your_api_key Step 5: Run the Blog npm install npm run dev Open /blog on your site to view your published Outrank articles.

Routes Included /blog - paginated article listing

- paginated article listing /blog/[slug] - server-rendered article page with metadata

- server-rendered article page with metadata /blog/tag/[slug] - tag-filtered article listing

- tag-filtered article listing /blog/sitemap.xml - dynamic blog sitemap

Editing the Blog Design The starter keeps all blog screens and support files under app/blog . You can customize the list page, article template, tag page, typography, local components, and content styles without changing the Outrank npm client.

Cache & Update Timing The starter uses Next.js caching for article lists, article pages, tag pages, and the blog sitemap. In production, cached blog data revalidates once per day. In development, the cache revalidates almost immediately so local testing stays fast. Published article responses from Outrank are cached for up to 24 hours for fast server-side reads

Publishing through Outrank clears the Outrank API cache immediately

Your Next.js site still uses its own daily cache, so visible site updates can take up to one day

Redeploy the site or add your own on-demand revalidation if you need updates to appear sooner

What Gets Synced Title and slug

Meta description

Article HTML and Markdown

Featured image URL

Tags and reading time

Created and updated timestamps

Sitemap Configuration for SEO The starter includes a dedicated /blog/sitemap.xml . Submit this sitemap in Google Search Console, or merge it into your existing sitemap if your main website already generates one. Open Google Search Console

Select Sitemaps from the menu

Enter blog/sitemap.xml

Submit the sitemap