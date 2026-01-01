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SShopify SEO + Catalog Automation

Turn your Shopify catalog into blog posts that sell products

Outrank syncs your Shopify products, creates product-specific SEO articles, adds natural links to product pages, generates in-context product images, and publishes directly to your Shopify blog.

Grow my Shopify SEO
See Shopify docs
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Trusted by 10k+ founders

Shopify catalog

12,482 products

Live sync

Products

Images

Product URLs

Article being created

Best breathable running shirts for humid weather

TrailFlex TeeAeroLite SingletCooling Run Top

In-context image

Product visuals that look like editorial shopping content, not placeholder AI art.

Automatic internal links

Product page
Collection page
Shopify blog draft

10k+

product catalogs

Shopify

catalog + blog publishing

24/7

SEO sales engine

Proof that compounds

Built on the same engine already driving millions of organic visits

Shopify stores get the ecommerce version of Outrank's proven content, backlink, and AI visibility system, now connected to real product catalogs.

750m+

Organic views generated

750k+

Articles created

25k+

Backlinks added

1,200+

Active users

"Our blog traffic is up nearly 10x and conversions have really improved."

Aidan Cramer

CEO & Co-Founder, aiapply.co

"Their research is bang on, backlink exchange is lovely, and quality ships every time."

Rohan Rajpal

Co-Founder, spurnow.com

"I'd recommend it to anyone serious about SEO."

Antonio

Founder, Eden AI Receptionist

Works forFashionBeautyHome goodsSupplementsSaaS ecommerce

Shopify integration

Not just publishing. Product-aware SEO for your store.

Generic ecommerce articles waste intent. Outrank knows which products you sell, then writes guides, comparisons, and shopping content that can send readers to the exact Shopify product pages.

Grow my Shopify SEO
1

Connect Shopify

Outrank syncs your products, images, variants, categories, availability, and product page URLs.

2

Pick buying-intent keywords

Our keyword engine finds searches your future customers make before they buy.

3

Create product-led articles

Every article is written around the right products, with natural links back to your Shopify pages.

4

Publish to your Shopify blog

Send drafts or auto-publish directly to Shopify so organic visitors land closer to purchase.

Catalog management

Built for stores with 10k+ products

Large ecommerce catalogs should not create messy, unfocused content. Outrank syncs the catalog, retrieves the right products for each keyword, and keeps every article tied to real product data.

Catalog intelligence

Synced

Paginated Shopify catalog sync built for stores with 10k+ products

Smart retrieval chooses only the products that match each article topic

Product URLs are protected so links to your Shopify pages stay in the final article

Inventory, price, and SKU claims stay grounded in the catalog snapshot

Product-specific blog posts

Blog content that points shoppers to the product page

Outrank turns buying-intent keywords into guides and listicles that naturally feature your products. The first product mention links back to the Shopify product URL, so the article can drive organic traffic and sales.

best ceramic cookware for induction

Best Ceramic Cookware for Induction: A Buyer Guide

Links to the exact cookware sets, variants, and collection pages in your Shopify store.

Reader path
Search/Article/Product
how to style linen pants for summer

How to Style Linen Pants for Summer Travel

Naturally features your linen pants, matching tops, and product images in context.

Reader path
Search/Article/Product
running shoes for knee pain

Running Shoes for Knee Pain: What to Look For

Recommends the right models from your catalog and sends readers to the product pages.

Reader path
Search/Article/Product

Article scene

Product shown in the real context buyers imagine.

Reference assets

Personalized product images

Create in-context product images for every article

Product pages have packshots. Blog posts need stories. Outrank can turn your catalog images into polished, context-aware visuals that make product-led content feel like a shopping editorial.

Uses your product images

Outrank references your catalog assets so the product stays recognizable.

Places products in context

Create editorial blog visuals like a kitchen counter, outfit scene, desk setup, or outdoor use case.

Matches the article intent

Images are generated around the keyword, article section, and product being promoted.

For ecommerce Meta ads

Paid social creates demand. Outrank compounds it.

This page is for store owners who already understand paid acquisition: ads prove what sells, then Outrank turns those angles into searchable content that keeps working after the campaign budget is gone.

Turn paid traffic into a memorable product story instead of another generic software page.

Lower blended CAC by building organic demand while Meta campaigns are running.

Retarget readers who clicked a shopping problem, guide, or product comparison article.

AI IN SEO

Make AI recommend
Your Shopify Products

AI chooses businesses based on SEO. Learn how and get ahead

How AI chooses what to recommend?

When users ask questions to AI assistants, these tools scan web search results. Pages with better SEO rankings appear more often in AI responses.

Google search resultsChatGPT conversation

What we create for your SEO?

We create two types of content - articles and SEO tools based on keywords that work for your business. One well-researched article or SEO tool can appear in thousands of AI responses. It's strategic promotion that works 24/7 worldwide.

SEO content examples

Why it's important to start now?

AI models form their preferences based on current search leaders. Those who build strong SEO today will get consistent AI recommendations for years ahead.

SEO timeline illustration

Loved by Busy Entrepreneurs!

pricing

Shopify SEO growth on Auto-Pilot

Everything you need to turn a Shopify catalog into product-aware SEO articles, backlinks, AI visibility, and organic revenue.

All in One

Growth on auto-pilot

$99

$200

/mo

Get Started for Freebtn arrow

Cancel anytime. No questions asked!

What's included:

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    30 Articles a month generated and published on auto-pilot

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    Unlimited Users in your Organization

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    Auto Keyword Research made for you hands-free

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    Connects to WordPress, Webflow, Shopify, Framer and more

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    High DR Backlinks built for you on auto-pilot through our Backlink Exchange

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    AI Images generated in different styles

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    Relevant YouTube videos integrated into articles

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    Articles generated in 150+ languages

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    Unlimited AI Rewrites

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    Custom Features requests

FAQ

Shopify SEO questions, answered

Does Outrank connect directly to Shopify?

Yes. Outrank can publish articles to your Shopify blog and sync your product catalog for product-aware content.

Can this work with a large catalog?

Yes. Shopify sync is paginated and the article engine retrieves the most relevant products instead of pushing your full catalog into every prompt.

Will articles link to my product pages?

Yes. When catalog products are mentioned, Outrank links the first mention to the product URL from your Shopify catalog snapshot.

Can Outrank create product images for blog posts?

Yes. When catalog images are enabled, Outrank can create in-context editorial product visuals from your product references.

Why mention backlinks on a Shopify landing page?

Backlinks are one of the strongest ranking levers. Outrank combines product-led content with Backlink Exchange so your store can earn more rankings and appear more often in AI answers.

Ready for Shopify growth?

Build the ecommerce SEO engine your competitors wish they had

Connect Shopify, sync your catalog, and let Outrank create product-led articles that can rank, earn backlinks, and send shoppers to your product pages.

Grow my Shopify SEO