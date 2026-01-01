Yes. Outrank can publish articles to your Shopify blog and sync your product catalog for product-aware content.

Yes. Shopify sync is paginated and the article engine retrieves the most relevant products instead of pushing your full catalog into every prompt.

Yes. When catalog products are mentioned, Outrank links the first mention to the product URL from your Shopify catalog snapshot.

Yes. When catalog images are enabled, Outrank can create in-context editorial product visuals from your product references.

Why mention backlinks on a Shopify landing page?

Backlinks are one of the strongest ranking levers. Outrank combines product-led content with Backlink Exchange so your store can earn more rankings and appear more often in AI answers.