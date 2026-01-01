Outrank REST API
Drive your Outrank organization programmatically — manage products, keywords, and articles from your own tooling or from an AI coding agent.
You need to be logged in to create an API key
API keys are generated from your Outrank dashboard. Sign in and head to Settings → API keys to create one. Only organization admins can create or revoke keys. The full key is shown once at creation — copy it immediately and store it like a password.
Base URL
All requests are made against:
https://outrank.so/api/agent/v1
Endpoints below are written relative to this base URL — for example,
GET /products means
GET https://outrank.so/api/agent/v1/products.
Authentication
Every request must include an
Authorization header with your API key as a bearer token. Keys are scoped to a single organization and use the prefix
outr_live_.
Authorization: Bearer outr_live_your_api_key_here
Requests without a valid, non-revoked, non-expired key return
401 Unauthorized.
Quickstart
Once you have a key, the fastest way to confirm it works is to call the
/auth/whoami endpoint:
curl https://outrank.so/api/agent/v1/auth/whoami \
-H "Authorization: Bearer outr_live_your_api_key_here"
A successful response returns the user, organization, and remaining article credits associated with the key.
Rate limits
Each API key is rate-limited per minute and per day:
- 120 requests per minute per API key.
- 10,000 requests per day per API key.
Every response includes
X-RateLimit-* headers so you can track remaining quota. Once a limit is exceeded, the API returns
429 Too Many Requests with a
Retry-After header indicating how long to wait.
Endpoints
The API is organised into the groups below. Each endpoint accepts and returns JSON, and all writes are scoped to the organization that owns the API key.
Auth
Verify the key and inspect the organization it belongs to.
- GET /auth/whoami
Products
List, create, read, update, pause, and resume the websites in your organization.
- GET /products
- POST /products
- GET /products/{id}
- PATCH /products/{id}
- POST /products/{id}/pause
- POST /products/{id}/resume
Keywords
Generate, list, schedule, and bulk-manage keywords for any product.
- GET /keywords
- POST /keywords/generate
- POST /keywords/suggest
- POST /keywords/bulk-process
- POST /keywords/bulk-reschedule
- POST /keywords/bulk-delete
- GET /keywords/export
Articles
Generate, fetch, replace, and retry-publish articles.
- GET /articles
- POST /articles/precreate
- POST /articles/generate
- GET /articles/{id}
- GET /articles/{id}/content
- POST /articles/{id}/replace
- POST /articles/{id}/retry-publish
- POST /articles/bulk-replace
Search Console (GSC)
Connect Google Search Console to a product and read its performance data.
- GET /products/{id}/gsc
- POST /products/{id}/gsc/connect
- GET /products/{id}/gsc/performance
- GET /products/{id}/gsc/cannibalization
- POST /products/{id}/gsc/url-inspection
Billing & Usage
Check subscription status, usage stats, and open the Stripe billing portal.
- GET /subscription/status
- GET /usage/stats
- GET /billing/portal-url
- POST /billing/purchase-products
Errors
Errors are returned as JSON with an
error object describing the failure. Common status codes:
400— invalid request body or query parameters.
401— missing, malformed, expired, or revoked API key.
403— the key's organization is not on a supported plan or lacks access to the resource.
404— the requested resource does not exist or belongs to another organization.
429— rate limit exceeded; honor the
Retry-Afterheader.
5xx— transient server error; safe to retry idempotent calls with backoff.
Using the API from an AI agent
If you want a coding agent (Claude Code, Cursor, etc.) to drive Outrank for you, install the official CLI and point it at your API key:
npm install -g outrank-cli
export OUTRANK_API_KEY=outr_live_your_api_key_here
outrank-cli --help
The CLI wraps every endpoint listed above and is published on npm as outrank-cli.
Ready to start?
Sign in to your dashboard and generate your first key at Settings → API keys. If your organization doesn't see the API keys section yet, ask an admin to invite you with the Admin role.