Drive your Outrank organization programmatically — manage products, keywords, and articles from your own tooling or from an AI coding agent.

You need to be logged in to create an API key API keys are generated from your Outrank dashboard. Sign in and head to Settings → API keys to create one. Only organization admins can create or revoke keys. The full key is shown once at creation — copy it immediately and store it like a password.

Base URL All requests are made against: https://outrank.so/api/agent/v1 Endpoints below are written relative to this base URL — for example, GET /products means GET https://outrank.so/api/agent/v1/products .

Authentication Every request must include an Authorization header with your API key as a bearer token. Keys are scoped to a single organization and use the prefix outr_live_ . Authorization: Bearer outr_live_your_api_key_here Requests without a valid, non-revoked, non-expired key return 401 Unauthorized .

Quickstart Once you have a key, the fastest way to confirm it works is to call the /auth/whoami endpoint: curl https://outrank.so/api/agent/v1/auth/whoami \ -H "Authorization: Bearer outr_live_your_api_key_here" A successful response returns the user, organization, and remaining article credits associated with the key.

Rate limits Each API key is rate-limited per minute and per day: 120 requests per minute per API key.

per API key. 10,000 requests per day per API key. Every response includes X-RateLimit-* headers so you can track remaining quota. Once a limit is exceeded, the API returns 429 Too Many Requests with a Retry-After header indicating how long to wait.

Endpoints The API is organised into the groups below. Each endpoint accepts and returns JSON, and all writes are scoped to the organization that owns the API key. Auth Verify the key and inspect the organization it belongs to. GET /auth/whoami Products List, create, read, update, pause, and resume the websites in your organization. GET /products

POST /products

GET /products/{id}

PATCH /products/{id}

POST /products/{id}/pause

POST /products/{id}/resume Keywords Generate, list, schedule, and bulk-manage keywords for any product. GET /keywords

POST /keywords/generate

POST /keywords/suggest

POST /keywords/bulk-process

POST /keywords/bulk-reschedule

POST /keywords/bulk-delete

GET /keywords/export Articles Generate, fetch, replace, and retry-publish articles. GET /articles

POST /articles/precreate

POST /articles/generate

GET /articles/{id}

GET /articles/{id}/content

POST /articles/{id}/replace

POST /articles/{id}/retry-publish

POST /articles/bulk-replace Search Console (GSC) Connect Google Search Console to a product and read its performance data. GET /products/{id}/gsc

POST /products/{id}/gsc/connect

GET /products/{id}/gsc/performance

GET /products/{id}/gsc/cannibalization

POST /products/{id}/gsc/url-inspection Billing & Usage Check subscription status, usage stats, and open the Stripe billing portal. GET /subscription/status

GET /usage/stats

GET /billing/portal-url

POST /billing/purchase-products

Errors Errors are returned as JSON with an error object describing the failure. Common status codes: 400 — invalid request body or query parameters.

— invalid request body or query parameters. 401 — missing, malformed, expired, or revoked API key.

— missing, malformed, expired, or revoked API key. 403 — the key's organization is not on a supported plan or lacks access to the resource.

— the key's organization is not on a supported plan or lacks access to the resource. 404 — the requested resource does not exist or belongs to another organization.

— the requested resource does not exist or belongs to another organization. 429 — rate limit exceeded; honor the Retry-After header.

— rate limit exceeded; honor the header. 5xx — transient server error; safe to retry idempotent calls with backoff.

Using the API from an AI agent If you want a coding agent (Claude Code, Cursor, etc.) to drive Outrank for you, install the official CLI and point it at your API key: npm install -g outrank-cli export OUTRANK_API_KEY = outr_live_your_api_key_here outrank-cli --help The CLI wraps every endpoint listed above and is published on npm as outrank-cli.