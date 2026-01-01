Outrank keeps your published articles fresh by re-optimizing them with real search performance data — then republishing the better version to your site.

What are Article Improvements? Publishing an article is just the start. Over time, some articles climb, some stall just outside the top results, and some slowly lose rankings. Article Improvements is Outrank's automated system that watches how your published content performs in Google, finds the articles with the most upside, rewrites them to be stronger, and republishes the improved version to your CMS. It runs quietly in the background on a schedule you control, so your best content keeps getting better without you having to manually audit every page.

What you need to get started To turn on Article Improvements for a product, you'll need: Improvements enabled in your product settings.

Google Search Console connected, so Outrank can read how your articles actually perform in search.

A supported CMS integration, so improved articles can be republished automatically. Automatic republishing is currently supported for these platforms: WordPress (REST API, WordPress.com, and the Outrank WordPress plugin)

Shopify (including the Outrank Shopify app)

Webflow

Ghost

Notion

Wix

Custom Webhook Where to set this up Open your Improvements settings to enable the feature, connect Search Console, choose your publishing days, and decide whether improvements wait for your review or push automatically.

How Outrank picks which articles to improve Instead of guessing, Outrank analyzes your Search Console data to spot the articles with the clearest opportunity to gain traffic. Every candidate falls into one of these types: Almost-there rankings Pages ranking just outside the top 5 for valuable queries. A focused rewrite can push them onto the first page where most clicks happen. Click-through gaps Articles that rank well but get fewer clicks than their position should earn — usually a sign the title and meta description need to be more compelling. Declining articles Content whose rankings have been slipping over the last month. Refreshing it helps win back lost positions before they fall further. Content gaps Related questions and keywords your readers search for that the article does not fully answer yet. We add the missing coverage. Thin or underperforming content Short or low-traffic articles that have room to grow with deeper, more useful content.

How often it runs Improvements follow a weekly cadence tied to the publishing days you choose (up to two days per week), with one improvement per day. Each scheduled improvement shows up on your content planner alongside your new articles, so you always know what's coming.

Review or auto-push — your choice By default, every improvement lands in your Improvements inbox and waits for your review. You can compare the changes section by section, approve or reject each one, and edit the text inline before publishing to your CMS. Prefer a hands-off workflow? Turn on auto-push in settings, and approved improvements are published automatically — no manual review required.

What gets improved An improvement is a careful rewrite, not a rebuild. Outrank preserves your existing content and links while strengthening: Structure and headings for better readability and SEO

Target keywords and coverage of related search queries

Title and meta description to lift click-through rate

Fresh, up-to-date facts and examples

Images and visuals where they add value

Relevant internal links and backlinks

Built-in quality checks Every improvement passes through a series of automated checks before it ever reaches you, so you're never reviewing raw AI output: Your headings, links, and images are verified to make sure nothing important was dropped.

An AI quality review checks coherence, tone, keyword fit, and flags any factual concerns.

Generic filler and repetitive "AI fluff" is detected and cleaned up.

Links and images are validated to confirm they still work.