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Article Improvements

Outrank keeps your published articles fresh by re-optimizing them with real search performance data — then republishing the better version to your site.

What are Article Improvements?

Publishing an article is just the start. Over time, some articles climb, some stall just outside the top results, and some slowly lose rankings. Article Improvements is Outrank's automated system that watches how your published content performs in Google, finds the articles with the most upside, rewrites them to be stronger, and republishes the improved version to your CMS.

It runs quietly in the background on a schedule you control, so your best content keeps getting better without you having to manually audit every page.

What you need to get started

To turn on Article Improvements for a product, you'll need:

  • Improvements enabled in your product settings.
  • Google Search Console connected, so Outrank can read how your articles actually perform in search.
  • A supported CMS integration, so improved articles can be republished automatically.

Automatic republishing is currently supported for these platforms:

  • WordPress (REST API, WordPress.com, and the Outrank WordPress plugin)
  • Shopify (including the Outrank Shopify app)
  • Webflow
  • Ghost
  • Notion
  • Wix
  • Custom Webhook

How Outrank picks which articles to improve

Instead of guessing, Outrank analyzes your Search Console data to spot the articles with the clearest opportunity to gain traffic. Every candidate falls into one of these types:

Almost-there rankings

Pages ranking just outside the top 5 for valuable queries. A focused rewrite can push them onto the first page where most clicks happen.

Click-through gaps

Articles that rank well but get fewer clicks than their position should earn — usually a sign the title and meta description need to be more compelling.

Declining articles

Content whose rankings have been slipping over the last month. Refreshing it helps win back lost positions before they fall further.

Content gaps

Related questions and keywords your readers search for that the article does not fully answer yet. We add the missing coverage.

Thin or underperforming content

Short or low-traffic articles that have room to grow with deeper, more useful content.

How often it runs

Improvements follow a weekly cadence tied to the publishing days you choose (up to two days per week), with one improvement per day. Each scheduled improvement shows up on your content planner alongside your new articles, so you always know what's coming.

Review or auto-push — your choice

By default, every improvement lands in your Improvements inbox and waits for your review. You can compare the changes section by section, approve or reject each one, and edit the text inline before publishing to your CMS.

Prefer a hands-off workflow? Turn on auto-push in settings, and approved improvements are published automatically — no manual review required.

What gets improved

An improvement is a careful rewrite, not a rebuild. Outrank preserves your existing content and links while strengthening:

  • Structure and headings for better readability and SEO
  • Target keywords and coverage of related search queries
  • Title and meta description to lift click-through rate
  • Fresh, up-to-date facts and examples
  • Images and visuals where they add value
  • Relevant internal links and backlinks

Built-in quality checks

Every improvement passes through a series of automated checks before it ever reaches you, so you're never reviewing raw AI output:

  • Your headings, links, and images are verified to make sure nothing important was dropped.
  • An AI quality review checks coherence, tone, keyword fit, and flags any factual concerns.
  • Generic filler and repetitive "AI fluff" is detected and cleaned up.
  • Links and images are validated to confirm they still work.

Measuring results

After an improved article is published, Google needs time to re-crawl and re-rank it. About two weeks later, Outrank compares the article's new clicks and impressions against its earlier baseline and surfaces the extra traffic as a win on your Home dashboard — so you can see the concrete gains each improvement delivers.

FAQ

Article Improvement FAQ

The most common questions about how Outrank improves your published content.

Will an improvement delete or replace my article?
No. An improvement is a careful rewrite of your existing article, not a brand-new page. It keeps your URL, your content, and your existing links intact while strengthening the parts that can perform better. Nothing is published without your approval unless you deliberately turn on auto-push.
How does Outrank decide which articles to improve?
It analyzes your real Google Search Console data to find the articles with the most upside — pages ranking just outside the top 5, articles with a low click-through rate for their position, content whose rankings are slipping, articles missing coverage of related searches, and thin or underperforming pages. The articles with the clearest opportunity are prioritized first.
How often do improvements happen?
Improvements run on a weekly schedule tied to the publishing days you choose — up to two days per week, with one improvement per day. Each one appears on your content planner ahead of time, so the pace is predictable and never overwhelming.
Do I stay in control of what gets published?
Yes. By default every improvement waits in your Improvements inbox for review. You can compare the changes section by section, approve or reject each one, and edit the text inline before it goes live. Auto-push, which publishes approved improvements automatically, is entirely optional.
What does an improvement actually change?
Depending on the opportunity, an improvement can refine structure and headings, expand keyword and topic coverage, rewrite the title and meta description to earn more clicks, add fresh facts and examples, refresh images, and weave in relevant internal links and backlinks — all while preserving your original content.
How long until I see results?
Google needs time to re-crawl and re-rank the updated page. Expect to see measurable changes roughly two weeks after an improvement is published, which is also when Outrank starts reporting the gains.
How do I know an improvement actually worked?
After Google has had time to re-index the page, Outrank compares the article’s new clicks and impressions against its earlier baseline and surfaces the extra traffic as a win on your Home dashboard — so you can see the concrete impact of each improvement.
Can brand-new articles be improved?
Not right away. Improvements rely on real Search Console performance data, so an article needs to have been live long enough to collect impressions and clicks before it becomes eligible.
What do I need to turn improvements on?
Three things: improvements enabled in your product settings, Google Search Console connected so Outrank can read your performance data, and a supported CMS integration so improved articles can be republished automatically.
Do improvements use up my monthly article credits?
No. Improving an existing article is separate from generating new ones, so it does not count against your monthly article allowance. You keep your full quota for fresh content.
Can I choose which articles get improved?
Outrank automatically prioritizes the articles with the most upside, so there is no per-article opt-in list to manage. You stay in control in two ways: you can dismiss any suggested improvement you don’t want, and you can turn improvements on or off for an entire product at any time in settings.
How will I know when an improvement needs my review?
Your Improvements inbox shows a badge with the number of improvements awaiting review, so you can check in whenever it suits you. If you’d rather not review each one, enabling auto-push publishes approved improvements for you automatically.
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