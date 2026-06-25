Outrank Blog Publisher — Shopify App Privacy Policy

Last updated: June 25, 2026

1. Introduction

This Privacy Policy applies specifically to the Outrank Blog Publisher app (the "App") for Shopify. The App is a free connector that lets a merchant publish blog posts to their own Shopify store. It is operated by Outrank SAS . This policy explains what data the App accesses, how that data is used, and the choices available to you. The App is distinct from the broader Outrank content platform, which is governed by our main Privacy Policy.

2. Information the App Accesses

To publish content to your store, the App accesses the following through the Shopify Admin API:

Store identifier. Your Shopify store domain, used to connect to the correct store.

Your Shopify store domain, used to connect to the correct store. Blog content. Permission to create and manage blog posts and articles on your store's blog, which is the App's core function.

Permission to create and manage blog posts and articles on your store's blog, which is the App's core function. Product information. Read access to your product catalog, used only to support content that references your products.

Read access to your product catalog, used only to support content that references your products. Access token. A secure Shopify API access token generated when you install the App, used to authenticate publishing requests on your behalf.

The App does not request or access customer personal data, orders, or payment information from your store.

3. How the App Uses Information

The information above is used solely to:

Publish and update blog posts and articles on your Shopify store at your direction;

Reference your products within content where relevant;

Maintain the connection between your store and your publishing workflow.

The App does not sell your data, and does not use it for advertising or for any purpose unrelated to publishing to your store.

4. Data Storage and Security

Your Shopify access token is stored securely and is used only to publish content to your store. We apply appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect it against unauthorized access, alteration, or disclosure. No security system is impenetrable, and we cannot guarantee absolute security.

5. How Information Is Shared

We do not sell your information. We may share it only with third-party vendors and service providers that help us operate the App (for example, hosting and infrastructure providers), and only to the extent needed to provide the service. Information may also be transferred as part of a merger, acquisition, or similar business transaction.

6. Data Retention and Removal

You can revoke the App's access at any time by uninstalling it from your Shopify admin or deleting the access token, which immediately stops the App from publishing to your store. Upon request, or upon uninstall, we delete the access token and associated connection data we hold for your store. To request deletion, contact us at the address below.

7. Changes to This Policy

We may update this Privacy Policy from time to time. We will post any changes on this page and, if the changes are significant, we will provide a more prominent notice.

8. Contact

The data controller responsible for your information is Outrank SAS , SIREN 988 048 575 , VAT FR46 988 048 575 , with registered office at Bureau 326, 59 Rue de Ponthieu, 75008 Paris, France .

If you have questions about this Privacy Policy or wish to exercise your rights, please contact us at [email protected].