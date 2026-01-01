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Shopify Custom App Integration

Connect your Shopify store with Outrank using your own custom app

How the Shopify Custom App Integration Works

The Shopify Custom App integration lets you publish Outrank articles directly to your Shopify store's blog using a custom app that you create and own. You stay in full control of the access scopes and credentials, and Outrank uses them to publish content on your behalf.

Setup Instructions

Step 1: Before you start

  • You must be the store Owner to complete this setup. Collaborator accounts cannot create custom apps in Shopify.
  • Your store needs at least one blog. Create one under Online Store → Blog posts before continuing.

Step 2: Create a custom app

  • Go to Settings → Apps → Develop apps, then select Build apps in the Dev Dashboard.
  • Choose Create app and give it any name you like (for example, Outrank Connector).
Shopify admin Apps page with the Develop apps button highlighted
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Step 3: Set the access scopes

Open your app's Versions tab, find the API access section, choose Select scopes, and enable the following four scopes:

  • write_content
  • read_content
  • read_products
  • read_inventory

Select Done, then Release to apply the scopes. Changing scopes later requires releasing a new version and reinstalling the app.

API access section with the Select scopes link highlighted
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Step 4: Install the app

  • From the app overview, choose Install app.
  • Select your store and confirm the installation. This grants the app the scopes you enabled.
App overview page with the Install app button highlighted
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Step 5: Get your credentials

  • Open the Settings tab of your custom app.
  • Copy the Client ID and Client Secret — you'll paste them into Outrank in step 7.
App Settings page with the Client ID and Secret copy buttons highlighted

Step 6: Find your store name

  • Open Settings → Domains in your Shopify admin.
  • Copy the part of your .myshopify.com address that comes before .myshopify.com. In outrank-test.myshopify.com your store name is outrank-test.
Settings Domains page with the myshopify.com domain highlighted

Step 7: Connect your store

  • In Outrank, go to Integrations → New Integration and select Shopify (Custom App).
  • Enter your store name (step 6), then paste the Client ID and Client Secret (step 5). Outrank verifies the connection and loads your blogs.

Step 8: Choose your publishing settings

  • Give the integration a name.
  • Select the blog Outrank should publish articles to.
  • Enter the author name for your articles.
  • Choose whether to publish immediately or save articles as drafts.
  • Click Create integration to finish.

What Gets Published

  • Article title
  • Article content (formatted in HTML)
  • Featured image
  • Meta description
  • Publication status (published or draft)

Troubleshooting

Store not found

Enter only the store name, without .myshopify.com. Double-check it under Settings → Domains.

Invalid Client ID or Client Secret

Re-copy both values from your custom app's API credentials tab. Make sure there are no extra spaces.

App not installed

The custom app must be installed on your store. Return to the app overview and choose Install app, then try again.

Missing scopes

Enable all four scopes on the Access tab, Release a new version, then reinstall the app before reconnecting.

No blogs found

Create a blog under Online Store → Blog posts → Manage blogs, then reconnect.

Additional Resources

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