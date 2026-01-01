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SEO Buddy logorecommends Outrank

Grow Organic Traffic on Auto-Pilot

Get recommended by ChatGPT & Rank on Google. Get done-for-you Blog Posts, Backlinks and Free Tools while you sleep.

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750m+ Organic Views

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10,000+
ChatGPT mentions secured
750,000+
Articles Created
25,000+
Backlinks Added
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CLIENTS SUCCESS

The Outrank effect

AI citations and backlink profile
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Our DR went from 13 to 36 in 4 months, our traffic doubled

Lorenzo Nicolini

Lorenzo Nicolini

Founder Moonb

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AI citations and brand visibility
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The biggest visible shift: our brand started getting picked up in AI answers

Aidan Cramer

Aidan Cramer

Co Founder aiapply.co

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Search performance analytics
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Cutting client SEO time from 40-50 hours to a streamlined content process

Olaf van Gastel

Olaf van Gastel

Founder Bright Brands

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Analytics dashboard showing traffic growth
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We publish more pages per client, see faster indexing.

Patrick Leth

Patrick Leth

Partner Vækster Media ApS Vækster

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Problems & Solution

Your problem
Our solution

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Replace multiple tools with one powerful platform:

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    Keyword Searching

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    Content Generation

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    Content Optimization

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    Images

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    Localization

HOW IT WORKS

How we make magic happen

We handle the SEO heavy lifting. Relax while we create daily ranking content to keep you ahead of the competition.

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Deep analysis of your business

We explore your niche, competitors, and target audience. Discover hidden keywords with high traffic potential and low competition.

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Get a powerful 30-day plan

Create a strategic content plan where each day focuses on a key phrase with the highest potential for your business.

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Generate articles on autopilot

We create and publish SEO-optimized articles based on selected keywords daily. Your blog grows automatically while you focus on your business.

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FEATURES

Unlock your SEO growth

Get new SEO-optimized articles daily, effortlessly.

Automate SEO analysis and keyword research

Analyze and find the best keywords in your niche. Create quality articles daily matching your business goals. Generate keywords yourself anytime.

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Create content that naturally ranks

Get SEO-ready articles that read naturally, based on powerful keywords. Every piece automatically includes strategic internal or external links.

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Write articles that sound like you

Create articles that follow your established content style. Share your published pieces and watch us match your unique voice.

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Generate on-brand images

Enrich articles with unique visuals. Choose styles and add brand colors. We auto-insert them into content & as featured images.

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Publish content on
auto-pilot

Set up once and forget about manual work. Integrates with WordPress, Webflow, Shopify, Notion, Wix, Framer, Webhook and many other platforms, so you can connect Outrank to any platform. Your content goes live automatically.

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And so much more you need to do your best work.

Write in your language

Generate high-quality content in over 150+ languages. Our AI creates articles in any language you need.

Edit article with AI

Easily edit your article to meet your exact expectations, ensuring every word aligns with your vision for standout content.

Generate unlimited keywords

Generate unlimited sets of keywords until you find the perfect match for your content

Multi-site package

Scale your content strategy by adding more websites to your package whenever needed.

Multi-user access

Invite multiple editors to your organization and collaborate seamlessly to generate impactful content together

Support

Get expert assistance 24/7, ensuring smooth operation of all platform features.

Writing Examples

AI-generated content that humans love to read.

Check out the Outrank blog where All Articles are generated with Outrank:

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AI IN SEO

Make AI recommending
Your Business

AI chooses businesses based on SEO. Learn how and get ahead

How AI chooses what to recommend?

When users ask questions to AI assistants, these tools scan web search results. Pages with better SEO rankings appear more often in AI responses.

Google search resultsChatGPT conversation

What we create for your SEO?

We create two types of content - articles and SEO tools based on keywords that work for your business. One well-researched article or SEO tool can appear in thousands of AI responses. It's strategic promotion that works 24/7 worldwide.

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Why it's important to start now?

AI models form their preferences based on current search leaders. Those who build strong SEO today will get consistent AI recommendations for years ahead.

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Loved by Busy Entrepreneurs!

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Grow Organic Traffic on Auto-Pilot

Outrank grows your SEO rankings and organic traffic while you focus on growing your business.

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750m+ Organic Views

All in One

Growth on auto-pilot

$99

$200

/mo

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Cancel anytime. No questions asked!

What's included:

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    30 Articles a month generated and published on auto-pilot

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    Unlimited Users in your Organization

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    Auto Keyword Research made for you hands-free

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    Connects to WordPress, Webflow, Shopify, Framer and more

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    High DR Backlinks built for you on auto-pilot through our Backlink Exchange

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    AI Images generated in different styles

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    Relevant YouTube videos integrated into articles

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    Articles generated in 150+ languages

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    Unlimited AI Rewrites

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    Custom Features requests

FAQ

Have Questions?

If you can't find what you're looking for, feel free to reach out!

How does the article automation work?
The process is simple: you start by setting up your website's details, target audience, and content preferences. Our AI system then goes on autopilot, automatically generating one high-quality article every day. Each article is carefully crafted with SEO optimization in mind, includes relevant images, and maintains a natural, human-like tone. Once set up, the system works continuously to maintain a steady flow of fresh content for your website.
Will the content be SEO-friendly?
Yes, our content is fully optimized for SEO. Each article includes SEO-optimized titles, meta descriptions, and naturally placed keywords throughout the content. We ensure proper heading structure (H2, H3) and maintain a minimum length of 1,200-1,700 words for comprehensive coverage. The system also supports internal linking and can incorporate external references to boost SEO value.
Can I manage multiple websites with your service?

Yes! Each website gets its own dedicated setup with custom target audience settings and content preferences, maintaining the same high-quality content generation (30 articles per month per website). To make it even better, we offer volume discounts based on the number of websites you manage:

  • 2-4 websites: Save 10% on your entire subscription
  • 5-19 websites: Save 15% on your entire subscription
  • 20+ websites: Save 20% on your entire subscription

The discount applies to your entire subscription, including all websites, so the more websites you add, the more you save!

What integrations do you support?

We support a wide range of content platforms:

  • WordPress
  • WordPress.com
  • Webflow
  • Notion
  • Wix
  • Shopify
  • API (Custom webhook)

Each integration allows for automatic article publishing, making it seamless to get your content live. The system handles the entire process from content generation to publication, ensuring your articles are properly formatted for each platform. You can easily connect multiple platforms and manage all your content from a single dashboard.

Does it support other languages?
Yes, our system supports multiple languages. You can specify your preferred language in the output settings, and the AI will generate content in that language. The system ensures the content maintains a natural, fluent tone in the chosen language while adhering to proper grammar and style guidelines.
How often are new articles generated?
Our system can generate one high-quality article per day, with a monthly limit of 30 articles. Each article is thoroughly optimized and reviewed before publication. For trial users, articles include an Outrank watermark, while full subscribers receive unmarked content.
Can I purchase additional articles?
Yes! On top of the standard 30 articles per month, you can upgrade to 60 or 90 articles per month. Simply click the "Articles Plan" badge in your Content Planner and select the desired plan. Upgrades take effect immediately.
Can I review articles before publication?
Yes, you have full control over the content review process. When an article is generated, it's first saved as a draft in your chosen platform (WordPress, Webflow, etc.). You can then review, edit, or modify the draft directly in your platform's familiar interface before deciding to publish it. This gives you the flexibility to ensure each article meets your standards while maintaining your usual content workflow.

Let's Try!

Start creating magic today with a free trial!

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